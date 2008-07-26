The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Live In Sydney? Come And Watch My Show!

prod_us.jpgTime for your off-topic weekend post! You've been warned.

A good friend and I are putting on two shows in August at UNSW's Studio One - The Dumb Waiter by Harold Pinter, and The Zoo Story by Edward Albee. Not sure what they're about, here's a description:

The Dumb Waiter: An absurdist comedy set in England, that finds two hitmen waiting in a room for instructions on their next target. As things get more and more bizarre, tensions rise...

The Zoo Story: Seemingly at random, Jerry approaches Peter, who is trying to read peacefully on a park bench. Despite Peter's protests, Jerry simply keeps talking with furious intent, about his apartment, about his family, about his life and about a dog... what is it that he wants?

So, if you live in Sydney, and don't have plans between August 12-16, book yourself a ticket or two and prepare for some great theatre. I'll even be there, doing the whole director thing, if the prospect of meeting me excites you. I know it gets me tingling.

The Dumb Waiter & The Zoo Story [Sketched Out Productions]

Comments

  • Ben Wilson Guest

    Sounds a treat, though I have exams up until the 15th.

    Will both productions be screened every day, including the 16th?

    0
  • Camb3h Guest

    Hmmm, I do live only 7 minutes walk away. I'll consider it =)

    0
  • Logan Booker Guest

    @Ben: Yep, both shows will be playing every night. So whatever works best for you. :)

    0
  • Nenad Vitas Guest

    Sounds like a good prospect, theatre is such a rare occurance in Sydney compared to other entertainment.

    0
  • Paulus Guest

    Bloody hell Logan, is there anything you don't do? Can you just pick one thing - running a blog, being a journo, programming or directing - instead of all four? You're making the rest of us look completely inadequate.

    0
  • Harvey Guest

    @NENAD

    yeah, cause plays are only put on in Sydney like... once every couple years or something!

    0
  • Vangalorr Guest

    Sounds like a good night out, unfortunately I'll be traveling.

    @Logan: Is this why you stopped game of the week? I miss those. If I had any programming skill whatsoever I'd try one myself.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles