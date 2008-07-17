The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Liveblogging Konami's E3 2008 Press Conference

Hey, it's Konami time! We'll be liveblogging the Big K's entire presentation right after the jump. Here's hoping we see lots of Castlevania — will Konami surprise us with any other new announcements, or will we get our first glimpse of some of the things we've been hearing about thus far? Hang out after the jump, and we'll find out together.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles