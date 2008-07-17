Liveblogging Konami's E3 2008 Press Conference

Hey, it's Konami time! We'll be liveblogging the Big K's entire presentation right after the jump. Here's hoping we see lots of Castlevania — will Konami surprise us with any other new announcements, or will we get our first glimpse of some of the things we've been hearing about thus far? Hang out after the jump, and we'll find out together.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink