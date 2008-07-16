LocoRoco 2, Resistance: Retribution Among New PSP Titles

Sony's Bend studio is currently working on Resistance: Retribution, coming to PSP in Spring 2009. After showing that title, a third-person shooter faithful to the first game, Sony's Jack Tretton casually dropped a few more:
LocoRoco 2, Patapon 2, NBA 09: Inside, Super Stardust Portable, Buzz! Master Quiz, Valkyria Chronicles and Midnight Club: Los Angeles Remix.
"We've always felt that the PSP was one of the keys to Sony owning the living room", Tretton said.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink