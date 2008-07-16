LocoRoco 2, Resistance: Retribution Among New PSP Titles

Sony's Bend studio is currently working on Resistance: Retribution, coming to PSP in Spring 2009. After showing that title, a third-person shooter faithful to the first game, Sony's Jack Tretton casually dropped a few more:

LocoRoco 2, Patapon 2, NBA 09: Inside, Super Stardust Portable, Buzz! Master Quiz, Valkyria Chronicles and Midnight Club: Los Angeles Remix.

"We've always felt that the PSP was one of the keys to Sony owning the living room", Tretton said.