LocoRoco Coming To (Japanese) Mobile Phones

Proof you can't keep a hopping, adorable mass of singing blobs down, Sony have today announced that LocoRoco will be making the jump from Sony console to mobile phone. And not as an "interactive screensaver", either, but as a proper LocoRoco game. It'll be priced at ¥420 (USD$US 3.80), and goes on sale...oh, today! SCEJ、EZweb「LocoRoco MOBILE」配信開始 PSP「LocoRoco」を携帯電話で可能な限り再現 [Game Watch]