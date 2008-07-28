Look, A Mirror's Edge Comic Preview

To whip up a little fervour amongst the faithful with regards to the upcoming comic adaptation of Mirror's Edge, free preview issues were handed out during Comic-Con. They were only seven pages long, but they still give us an idea of what to expect. And what can we expect? A visual style that matches the game fairly well and a sparsity of dialogue. Which could be a blessing or a curse.Guess we'll find out soon enough! More pics below.
Here's the Comic Con exclusive Mirror's Edge mini comic [Siliconera]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink