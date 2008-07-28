The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Look, A Mirror's Edge Comic Preview

To whip up a little fervour amongst the faithful with regards to the upcoming comic adaptation of Mirror's Edge, free preview issues were handed out during Comic-Con. They were only seven pages long, but they still give us an idea of what to expect. And what can we expect? A visual style that matches the game fairly well and a sparsity of dialogue. Which could be a blessing or a curse.Guess we'll find out soon enough! More pics below.

Here's the Comic Con exclusive Mirror's Edge mini comic [Siliconera]

