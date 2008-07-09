The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Lost Planet The Movie By Solid Snake Is Just Shy Of Confirmed

The voice of Solid Snake says that the film adaptation of Capcom's Lost Planet is this close — you can't see, but my fingers are but a hair's-breadth apart — to being confirmed, pending a deal with Warner Bros. That deal, David Hayter says, is "just closing" but "not entirely confirmed yet" according to a report from IGN.

It's good news for Lost Planet fans — and not just because of Hayter's screenwriting nerd cred based on his X-Men and Watchmen scripts — because the man cares deeply about the source material.

"There is gap in Hollywood between people who write good movies and those who appreciate good video games", Hayter said. The man with the trademark voice says he tries "to make an effort to take the essence of the game, keep as much of that as possible, and still put it into a proper film structure". Yes, yes, but will it feature bug shooting? 'Cause bug shooting is key.

