LucasFilm Files New Star Wars Trademarks, Is The Old Republic Its New MMO?

The house that Lucas built has filed for a handful of new trademarks, all Star Wars related, all potentially new names for the oft-rumoured Knights of the Old Republic 3, the one that continues to pop up as a new BioWare developed MMO. LucasFilm recently filed trademark applications for Star Wars The Old Republic, The Old Republic, Star Wars Sagas and Star Wars Legends, all of are described as "video game software" and "entertainment services provided on-line by means of global and local area networks".

While that certainly sounds like a new Star Wars MMO and it all matches up nicely with what we've heard from former LucasArts employees, we'll call it rumour for now.

Thanks to BearThing for the pointer!