Mad Catz Secures Petz Licenz

Accessory manufacture Mad Catz have just announced that they've signed a licensing agreement with Ubisoft to create branded accessories for the Petz series of games for the Nintendo Wii and DS. Yes, that's right - Mad Catz is going to make accessories branded with Catz, as well as Dolphinz, Dogz, Horsez, Bunnyz, Tigerz, Hamsterz, and any other number of animals that can be pluralises by swapping out an S for a Z. The only question is why this didn't happen sooner.
No word on what sorts of accessoriez we can expect, but I'm thinking carrying cases for the DS, maybe a custom stylus or two. May the union of the misspelled animals be a fruitful one.
Mad Catz Secures Licence Agreement to Produce Ubisoft's Petz® Branded Accessories
SAN DIEGO—(BUSINESS WIRE)—Mad Catz Interactive, Inc. (AMEX/TSX: MCZ), a leading third-party interactive entertainment accessory provider, announced today that it has secured a licence from Ubisoft, one of the world's largest video game publishers, to produce branded accessories for the Petz® series of video games on Wii™ and Nintendo DS™ video game system platforms. The multi-year agreement allows Mad Catz to distribute products licensed under the agreement throughout the United States and Canada.
Petz is a series of games in which players adopt, raise and care for cute, furry pets chosen from many different breeds of dogs, cats, horses, hamsters, dolphins, tigers and bunnies. The series currently includes Petz Dogz®, Petz Catz®, Petz Horsez®, Petz Hamsterz Life™, Petz Bunnyz™, Petz Wild Animals: Tigerz and Petz Wild Animals: Dolphinz.
"Ubisoft develops some of the most engaging, popular video game franchises and we look forward to enhancing the Petz gaming experience by producing accessories that capture the personality and excitement of these titles," said Darren Richardson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mad Catz. "The addition of the Petz franchise licence further strengthens and diversifies what we believe to be the video game accessory industry's most extensive portfolio of brand licenses that already includes all of the major North American professional sports leagues and many of the most popular recent and upcoming software titles."
