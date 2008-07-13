Madden Soundtrack Coming to Rock Band DLC

Reuters are reporting that a deal between Electronic Arts and MTV will make the Madden 09 soundtrack available in the weekly downloadable content update for Rock Band.

The nugget of info was couched in a broader report about the run-up to the 20th anniversary of the seminal sports simulation. Huge hat tip to reader Max for spotting and pointing it out to us.

Quoth Reuters:

Under the deal, "Rock Band" will feature music from the "Madden 09" soundtrack in its weekly downloadable songs update, a handful at a time, over several weeks, with each song carrying the "Madden" brand. Additionally, each soundtrack song will be available for sale via iTunes as part of a special "Madden" playlist.

Max provided a handy-dandy track list reminder (below), noting that two songs already are available as Rock Band DLC: "Inside the Fire" by Disturbed, and "Hammerhead" by The Offspring. The soundtrack:

Airbourne - Stand Up For Rock N Roll

Busta Rhymes feat. Linkin Park - We Made It

Disturbed - Inside The Fire

Franz Ferdinand - Lucid Dreams

From First To Last - Worlds Away

Gym Class Heroes - Im Home

Hollywood Undead - Undead

In Flames - The Mirrors Truth

Innerpartysystem - Dont Stop

Izza Kizza - Millionaire

KNAAN - ABCs

Kardinal Offishall feat. Lindo P - Burnt

Kidz In The Hall - Blackout

KOVAS - Wax On, Wax Off

Mindless Self Indulgence - Never Wanted To Dance

Rev Theory - Hell Yeah

Senses Fail - Wolves At The Door

Shinedown - Devour

The All-American Rejects - The Real World (Demo)

The Fashion - Like Knives

The Offspring - Hammerhead

Trivium - Into The Mouth Of We March

Tyga - Diamond Life

Underoath - Desperate Times, Desperate Measures

Wale feat. Southeast Slim - Breakdown

Young Dre The Truth feat. Good Charlotte - Workin

