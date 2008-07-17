When this trailer warns you it contains scenes of extreme violence, it's not kidding around. This is the most gruesome thing we've seen all week. And yet, at the same time, easily one of the most entertaining.
Madworld E3 Trailer
Comments
"This trailer contains scenes of extreme violence and is not suitable for viewers under the age of 18"
Let's hope the game ends up with an MA rating. I'd love to get my hands on this insanity!