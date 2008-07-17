The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Madworld E3 Trailer


When this trailer warns you it contains scenes of extreme violence, it's not kidding around. This is the most gruesome thing we've seen all week. And yet, at the same time, easily one of the most entertaining.

  • supanerd01 @supanerd01

    "This trailer contains scenes of extreme violence and is not suitable for viewers under the age of 18"

    Let's hope the game ends up with an MA rating. I'd love to get my hands on this insanity!

