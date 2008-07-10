Majesco's E3 Lineup - AWAY With Major Minor

Majesco is bringing it's 'A' game to E3 this year, with a strong line up of titles for the Nintendo Wii and DS ranging from the quirky and curious to the deep and involving. By far the most intriguing game in my opinion is Major Minor's Majestic March for the Wii, which reunites the Parappa the Rapper team of Masaya Matsuura and Rodney Greenblat. Along with Major Minor, Majesco's Wii line up includes Cooking Mama World Kitchen, the house remodeling title Our House, and Zoo Hospital, which is a bit like Trauma Centre for the arguably less-evolved set.

On the DS they'll be showcasing the recently announced Mistwalker RPG AWAY Shuffle Dungeon, featuring the combined talents of famed RPG creator Hironobu Sakaguchi, character designer Naoto Oshima and composer Nobuo Uematsu. Trying desperately to outshine that title on the DS will be Wonder World Amusement Park, Babysitting Mania, and physics-based puzzler Marker Man Adventures.

Between Major Minor and AWAY, this is shaping up to be the most exciting Majesco line up in years. Hit the jump for more info.

EDISON, N.J., July 9, 2008 - Majesco Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: COOL), today revealed its product lineup for the 2008 Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in Los Angeles from July 15th - 17th at booths #421 and 423. Featuring Wii and Nintendo DS games that offer fun for the entire family, the lineup reinforces Majesco's position as an innovative provider of video games for the mass market.

"Majesco's 2008 E3 lineup is filled with fun games that capitalise on the broad appeal and reach of casual games platforms like Wii and DS," said Gui Karyo, Executive Vice President of Operations, Majesco "We are showcasing the sequel to our best-selling original cooking franchise, Cooking Mama World Kitchen, as well as featuring strong new IP including Our House and Major Minor's Majestic March from the creative team behind PaRappa the Rapper. In short, we have something for the entire family."

Major Minor's Majestic March

Release date: Holiday 2008

Platform: Wii

Designed exclusively for Wii, Major Minor's Majestic March marks the return of the creative team behind the renowned PaRappa the Rapper franchise-legendary game designer and multimedia musician Masaya Matsuura and famed New York artist Rodney Alan Greenblat. This innovative rhythm-based music game turns the Wii RemoteÔ into a "magic" baton that bandleader Major Minor uses to keep tempo, recruit new band members and pick up valuable items. Players can add up to 15 different instruments to their dynamic procession-including brass, woodwinds, and percussion-to alter its composition and resulting performance.

Cooking Mama World Kitchen

Release Date: Holiday 2008

Platform: Wii

The best-selling, award-winning cooking franchise returns! In Cooking Mama World Kitchen, Mama brings a lot more to the table, including all new 3D graphics, all new recipes from parfait to shrimp au gratin, comedic kitchen mini-games, new gameplay modes and much more. Cook with Mama and her friends by using the Wii Remote as your universal cooking utensil in this fun, family-friendly sequel to last year's Cooking Mama Cook Off.

Our House

Release Date: Q1 2009

Platform: Wii

Our House is the only game that lets players build and remodel their homes into their own unique customised creations. Players use their Wii Remote to hammer, saw, paint, tile and much more as they assemble and decorate their family dwelling. Compete with friends in the four-player "build-off" mode or share creations with others via a WiiConnect24 community-building feature. If you dream it, you can build it!

Zoo Hospital

Release Date: September 2008

Platform: Wii

Zoo Hospital is the first game of its kind on Wii that lets players experience a veterinarian's job. Players use the Wii Remote in surgical procedures to eliminate parasitic pests, perform dentistry, and remove foreign bodies like gallstones to restore the health of 48 ailing zoo mammals, reptiles and birds. Soothing and feeding each animal while following up on post surgical patients in their enclosures is as important as precise operations, since happy, healthy animals increase the Zoo Rating which in turn affects the number of visitors patronizing the zoo.

AWAY Shuffle Dungeon

Release Date: Fall 2008

Platform: Nintendo DS

Featuring creative contributions from RPG creator Hironobu Sakaguchi, character designer Naoto Oshima and composer Nobuo Uematsu, AWAY Shuffle Dungeon for Nintendo DS is a groundbreaking role playing saga co-developed by Mistwalker and AQ Interactive. Players take control of the young hero "Sword," the sole resident left of the once booming Webb Village, who must rescue as many kidnapped townsfolk as possible from a mysterious unknown that has trapped them within underground dungeons. Saved villagers will lend assistance to Sword's quest, as will the magical 'Fupongs' and dungeon treasure he finds that lets him shop in the village specialty stores for armour, weapons, health, medical aid and more.

Wonder World Amusement Park

Release Date: Holiday 2008

Platform: Nintendo DS

In Wonder World Amusement Park, players experience the thrill of a day at the park anytime and anywhere! Using the Touch Screen, players will toss, drive, shoot, whack, fish and spin in 30 different mini-games scattered throughout six themed zones: Carnival, Spookyville, Prehistoric, Pirate, Fairy Tale and Space. Players can also unlock six interactive rides through gameplay or challenge a friend via local Wi-Fi multiplayer.

Babysitting Mania

Release Date: September 2008

Platform: DS

Based on the hit online simulation, Babysitting Mania lets players progress through more than 100 levels of fast-paced, overlapping challenges as they feed, entertain and clean up after unruly kids in 20 chaotic houses. Players use the Touch Screen to manage every aspect of the household with speed and precision, from strategically employing "timeouts" to overseeing bonus birthday party levels that add neighbourhood party guests to the mania.

Marker Man Adventures

Release Date: November 2008

Platform: DS

Guide loveable stick figure, Marker Man, through hundreds of physics-based puzzles using the stylus as a creative tool to draw simple machines that help him safely bring Doodle Dog home. Players will collect power-ups, discover hidden areas and use logic to progress through a scrolling world of various themes