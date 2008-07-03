Majesco's Marker Man Adventures Sounds Crayon Physics-ish

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

What does it mean when you win the Independent Games Festival? Our own Brian Ashcraft looked at the issue earlier this year, checking out a list of IGF 2008 finalists topped by Petri Purho's Crayon Physics Deluxe, a game in which you crayon-sketch objects and use their physics to solve puzzles.

Apparently, one of the things that happens is that your ideas seem to influence future commercial titles, as Majesco today announced Marker Man Adventures, developed by Glyphic Entertainment and slated for Nintendo DS come the holidays. It's based, said Majesco, on drawing and physics challenges to help stick figure Marker Man find his lost pal, Doodle Dog.

In Marker Man Adventures, players use the stylus and touch screen to "draw geometric shapes-including lines, circles, boxes, triangles and pivot points-to create simple machines that help Marker Man advance through levels from point A to point B". Though Purho's game had no pivot points, and Majesco's version is adding power-ups, hidden areas and "unique surprises" (surprises, yes!), the basic concept sounds enough like Crayon Physics to make me a bit optimistic at the degree to which indie invention often appears to infuse the commercial market.

Gamasutra's Brandon Boyer has a less-obvious but more likely suggestion regarding Marker Man Adventures' inspiration - PC downloadable Marker World, maybe? Full announcement follows the jump.

