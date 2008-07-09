Majesco's Wonder World Amusement Park Drops

So, summertime kind of makes me want to go to amusement parks, but since all I really do is sit inside my un-airconditioned apartment and play video games, I feel glad that Majesco is looking after my interests with the announcement of Wonder World Amusement Park for Wii, shipping to retail today with 30 carnival-style minigames and five "interactive rides".

The park's got five themed zones: Spookyville, Fairytale, Space, Pirate and, quite logically, Carnival. There's a single-player Story Mode and multiplayer for up to three that I assume is local-only. Spookyville sounds rad, and while I'm no coulrophobic, this clown definitely spooks me a little.

Coyote Console's the developer; full details after the jump.

MAJESCO ENTERTAINMENT SHIPS

WONDER WORLD AMUSEMENT PARK FOR Wii™

New Title Features 30 Mini Games and Five Interactive Rides Within A 3D Park

EDISON, N.J., July 8th, 2008 - Grab some cotton candy and get ready for family amusement park fun as Majesco Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: COOL), an innovative provider of video games for the mass market, today announced it has shipped Wonder World Amusement Park for Wii™ to retail outlets nationwide.

In Wonder World Amusement Park, players use the Wii Remote™ and Nunchuk™ to throw, hammer, shoot, pump, grab, and shake their way through 30 themed carnival games in an attempt to win as many tickets as possible, from frenzied fishing in "Piranha Bites" to pounding aliens in "Infestation." Earned tickets can be used to purchase prizes, or entrance into five interactive rides, including Bumper Ships, Sky Cannon, Castle Terror, Tunnel of Love and Pirate Ship. Players can also create their own custom character and visit the park's five themed zones - Spookyville, Fairytale, Carnival, Space and Pirate. Whether they play on their own in Story Mode or with up to three friends in Quick Play or Party Mode, Wonder World Amusement Park will keep gamers entertained in a complete day-at-the-park experience that offers hours of family fun!

Developed by Coyote Console, Wonder World Amusement Park is rated E for Everyone, and is now available for a suggested retail price of $39.99. A companion Nintendo DS™ title will also be available this holiday from Majesco Studios. For additional information, please visit www.wonderworldamusementpark.com.

