Major Minor's Majestic March E3 Trailer

You'll probably need a refresher on this one. Major Minor's Majestic March is a Wii game currently in development at Majesco. It's being designed by Masaya Matsuura, with art duties being handled by his old Parappa buddy, artist Rodney Alan Greenblat. It plays a little like Space Channel, except you're conducting an animal marching band. Read those last two sentences over again, let them sink in for a second, and you'll see why this might be one of the quietest, yet most pleasant unveilings of the show.