Make Your Own Edible 1UP Mushroom (Burger)

Hey, America, this one's for you, especially if you're vegetarian, a Super Mario Bros. die hard, and are looking to wow (or maybe disgust) attendees of your Independence Day cook out. Instructables has posted a very handy recipe for one-upping your burger this holiday weekend, taking the beef out and putting the green food colouring in. That's not tasty pesto, unfortunately, just some bizarre chemical that makes burger buns green.

Think I'll be passing, but you may find this a delicious prelude to your 4th of July game cake. Thanks to Nate for the tip.

"1UP Mushroom" Mushroom Burger [Instructables]

