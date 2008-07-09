Making Friends At The Japanese Police Station

To: Crecente
From: Bashcraft
RE: Don't Leave Us Hanging
Tonight's Night Note is kinda long, so I put it after the jump.
What Are The Top Selling Games Of 2008 So Far?
Fallout 3 Refused Classification In Australia
Patapon 2 Announced, Let's Look At It
Mega Man 9: Cheap As $US 10 Chips
Cliff Bleszinski Wants Fewer Buttons
This Wii Hard Drive Is So Damn Phony (And Funny)
Does This Banjo Kazooie Video Confirm An Xbox 360 Motion Controller?
