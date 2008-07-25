Manga Coming to Japanese Wii

The New York Times is reporting that four of Japan's biggest manga publishers have formed a joint venture with an unnamed software company to bring digital versions of their comics to the Wii.

Kadokawa, Kodansha, Shueisha and Shogakukan formed Librica earlier this month and plan to drop their comics on the Wii Ware channel. The newly formed company also plans to bring their comics to the DS. Hopefully, they'll allow you to transfer purchased comics from one to the other.

No timing or price were mentioned in the short Times piece. It also doesn't address whether the service will be coming to the U.S. as well.

