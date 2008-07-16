During Nintendo's E3 address earlier today, company boss Satoru Iwata took to the stage and, amongst his talk of demographics and smiles and warm, fuzzy rainbows, spoke a little about the important things. Like what the Mario & Zelda teams are up to. He said specifically that both teams were "hard at work" on "new games for the Wii", but stopped short of saying just what it was they were working on. We'll hope that they're working on, you know. New Mario & Zelda games. And not Wii Cook or something.
Mario & Zelda Teams 'Both Hard At Work' On Wii Games
I don't. I think the worst thing about Super Mario Galaxy was the fact that it was *just another god damn Mario game*. Why can't we have a new story? Ok so Nintendo doesn't do story based game (with the exception of Zelda, but even then, it's all alot of the same year after year). I mean, Mario Galaxy was a GREAT game, but I'm sick of being a little red plumber rescuing a - *sigh* - kidnapped princess.
Wasted potential FTL.