Mark Wahlberg Won't Play Max Payne

Oh, he's playing Max Payne in the upcoming movie, but he won't be playing Max Payne in either of the games. Not even for research. Why? Because the dude has an addictive personality, apparently:

I got more responsibility now than I've ever had with the kids and everything else. I don't want to be spending 14 hours on the videogame and then eight hours on the set. It's not going to work out.

Before you get all huffy, I don't think you need to have played Max Payne to know how to prattle on in a low voice and dive sideways in slow motion. Mark Wahlberg can do that just fine already.

Mark Wahlberg: Why I'm Ready for Marriage [People]

