Marvel Changing The Way It Handles Game Licenses

For all Marvel's recent success in the movie business, there hasn't been a decent Marvel video game for years. Something the company are looking at changing. Speaking last week at an entertainment marketing conference, Marvel's Ira Rubenstein said a couple of things that should be good news for comic book fans. One is that he wants the production of movie-based games to begin sooner, so as to allow them more development time. As an example, he says Sega are already working on the Thor and Avengers games, even though they're not due in cinemas until 2010. Rubenstein also says he wants more Marvel games that aren't tied to movies, again for development timing purposes, but also presumably to allow for more creative, appealing uses of the company's characters.

