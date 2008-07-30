Mass Effect Brings Down Sky To PC

While I from time to time gush over the superiority of the PC version of Mass Effect to its Xbox 360 counterpart, at least console owners have already had a chance to play through the downloadable content adventure "Bring Down The Sky". PC version owners such as myself have had to wait and wait until...right about now. BioWare has just announced that the DLC is now available for the PC version, allowing PC players to fight to save the colony world of Terra Nova from asteroid doom.
So yes, we've had to wait a bit, but look on the bright side; the PC version of the new content is free, my favourite price point next to "we'll give you $US 20 to take it off our hands", which is usually reserved for items carrying ancient gypsy curses.
Free Downloadable Content Now Available for Mass Effect PC
"Bring Down the Sky" Expands the Mass Effect Adventure
EDMONTON, Alberta—(BUSINESS WIRE)—Leading video game developer BioWare™, a division of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:ERTS), has announced that "Bring Down the Sky," the first piece of downloadable content for the award-winning space epic Mass Effect™, is now available for PC gamers to download free1 of charge.
Fully optimised for the PC, "Bring Down the Sky" is the first in a series of planned downloadable content that will further expand the Mass Effect story and universe. It includes a new uncharted world that introduces the deadly Batarian alien race, approximately 90 minutes of new gameplay and an original soundtrack. Instructions on how to download and install the new content is available at http://masseffect.bioware.com/downloadablecontent/. "Bring Down the Sky" is currently available for international languages including English, Spanish, Italian and German, with additional language versions coming soon.
The storyline for the new content begins as Batarian extremists have hijacked a mobile asteroid station in the Asgard system, setting it on a collision course with the nearby colony world of Terra Nova. Only Commander Shepard can save the millions of innocent civilians before the asteroid completes its deadly descent.
Originally released for the Xbox 360™ videogame and entertainment system, "Bring Down the Sky" has received critical acclaim as one of the "must have" downloadable expansion packs. Mass Effect has also received critical acclaim throughout the world with more than 80 awards including Console Game of the Year and Role-Playing Game of the Year, with the PC version achieving several perfect 10/10 scores and an overall review average of over 90%2 (http://masseffect.bioware.com/previewsawards/).
PC gamers can download and install "Bring Down the Sky" by simply launching their registered copy of Mass Effect for the PC and following the instructions at the launch screen. For more information about Mass Effect, please visit www.masseffect.com.
