Mass Effect Brings Down Sky To PC

While I from time to time gush over the superiority of the PC version of Mass Effect to its Xbox 360 counterpart, at least console owners have already had a chance to play through the downloadable content adventure "Bring Down The Sky". PC version owners such as myself have had to wait and wait until...right about now. BioWare has just announced that the DLC is now available for the PC version, allowing PC players to fight to save the colony world of Terra Nova from asteroid doom.

So yes, we've had to wait a bit, but look on the bright side; the PC version of the new content is free, my favourite price point next to "we'll give you $US 20 to take it off our hands", which is usually reserved for items carrying ancient gypsy curses.