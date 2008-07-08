Mass Effect Monkey Killers Unite!

From the same folks who brought you The Sims 2 Male Restroom Etiquette video comes this Mass Effect machinima, "So I Ran Over A Monkey". I just recently finished playing Mass Effect for the first time (go PC version!), and I have to say that my teammates's adverse reactions to my accidentally shooting a space monkey to death led me on a genocidal rampage that left many a monkey-based economy in shambles. Shepard's looking pretty rough though, isn't he? That's monkey guilt right there. You're never the same. Thanks Mystfit for dredging up the painful memories.