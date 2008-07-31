Meet The Aussie Actress Behind Resident Evil 5's Sheva Alomar

Michelle Van Der Water: She's been in ER (I know that!), The Inn (okay...) and Max Knight: Ultra Spy (what the hell?). Now, she's the model behind Resident Evil 5's gun-toting Sheva Alomar, according to News.com.au. Originally from the 'gong in NSW, Van Der Water now lives in LA.

The piece goes on to say the role eventuated after Van Der Water received a surprise call from her agent. She found the experience exciting and the end product pleasing. Well, that's good to know.

Van Der Water isn't the first Australian to be involved in Capcom's survival horror franchise. Christopher Egan found himself on the wrong side of a pair of zombie chomps in the uncompromisingly arse-tastic Resident Evil: Extinction.

Australian Actress to star in Resident Evil 5 [News.com.au, thanks Anthony][Pic]