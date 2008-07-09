Mega Man 9: Cheap As $US 10 Chips

Yeah, Mega Man 9 looks old, and will sound old, but it's a new game. So Capcom will be charging some kind of new price for it, yes? Somewhere around $US 20? Not. Even. Close. No, Capcom are feeling charitable this month, and have announced that when the WiiWare game goes on sale in September, it'll go for 1000 Wii Points. Or, in human money, $US 10. Outstanding.

2008年9月に1000Wiiポイントで配信 [Famitsu]