Mega Man 9 IS Coming To 360, PS3

It is, it isn't, it is, it isn't...sheesh. Yes, it's been confirmed that Mega Man 9 will be making its way to the Xbox 360 and PS3. Despite WiiWare-only claims - from Capcom, the scamps - to the contrary. Above is the closing screen from the game's first trailer, showing the necessary details. Thanks for the confusion! Perhaps as a tonic for your Mega Man dizziness, they've also announced that Mega Man 1 & 2 will be appearing on the North American Virtual Console, and appearing "soon". Full (and excellent) trailer's after the jump.
