Mercenary Group To Airdrop 360s, Guitar Hero To US Troops

You familiar with Blackwater Worldwide? They'll call themselves all kind of fancy names, but really, they're a mercenary group. Being an American mercenary group, a lot of their manpower comes straight from the US Army, making that the perfect place to recruit from. And what's a good way to recruit? By spreading good will. Which is spread quite easily when you plan stuff like this:
Blackwater recruiter James Overton is working on packing a Microsoft Xbox video-game console, modem, TV projector and "Guitar Hero" video game into a kit that can be kicked out of a Blackwater cargo plane and dropped to troops in Afghanistan.
Ah, 21st century warfare.
Controversial Blackwater Worldwide Using Guitar Hero, Xbox 360 in Recruiting Efforts [GamePolitics]
