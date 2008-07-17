Metal Gear Online's first expansion pack - Gene - has been dated during Konami's E3 address yesterday. And that release date is...today, July 17! The expansion will introduce a new gameplay mode (survival), three new maps, two new selectable characters (including Meryl) and a "reward shop", where you can spend the points you earn in survival mode on new gear for your character.
Metal Gear Online Expansion Dated
Comments
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
when is the survival mode going to be working agian ?? this weekend mabey.....