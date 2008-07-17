Metal Gear Online Expansion Dated

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Metal Gear Online's first expansion pack - Gene - has been dated during Konami's E3 address yesterday. And that release date is...today, July 17! The expansion will introduce a new gameplay mode (survival), three new maps, two new selectable characters (including Meryl) and a "reward shop", where you can spend the points you earn in survival mode on new gear for your character.

  • cody Guest

    when is the survival mode going to be working agian ?? this weekend mabey.....

