Metal Gear Online Expansion Surprisingly A Huge Technical Disaster

Before Kojima Productions and Konami get Hideo Kojima that editor he so desperately needs, perhaps the company should hire someone who knows how to launch an online multiplayer game. The Metal Gear Online "Gene Expansion" was released yesterday and promptly melted Konami's servers, resulting in the closure of the game's MGO Shop and Reward Shop and difficulty logging in to the service. Some MGO players have reported paying for the new expansion and getting nothing in return.

Konami's solution to some of these issues was to restrict random IP ranges from accessing the shops, in an effort to lighten the load.

The company has also cancelled all Metal Gear Online "Survival" battles planned for this weekend, promising to have a new hamster wheel installed to power the servers as soon as is technically possible.

  • Josh Guest

    I just don't know why they don't just ban IPs' for more than a day. Maybe 500 IP bans for a day to let others get in... Perhaps open a mailing service? Phone charging? Damn them...
    I keep getting error 809... :|

