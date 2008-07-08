The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Metal Gear Online Patched, Now Sneakier, Headshottier

Metal Gear Online players, you've now got two new additions to your Metal Gear Online gameplay. One is a new game mode, called Team Sneaking. This expands on the original "Sneaking" mode, and instead of just having Snake invisible, makes one whole team invisible. The other change is that hosts now have the ability to toggle "Headshots Only", which will punish any kill that's not a bullet to the head.

Metal Gear Online gets patched with new mode, host option [Ars Technica]

  • Onibaku Guest

    whoa guys iv been accused of using the so called dead body glitch... they told me i ws cheating... is it bcos of the shoddy connection??? i alwys use wifi to ply games online...

