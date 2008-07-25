Metal Gear Online Tournament Hits Comic-Con, Kojima Signs Stuff

Konami and Major League Gaming have teamed up to host a Metal Gear Online Tournament at this year's Comic-Con in San Diego. Prizes for the tournament include a PS3 bundle and game bundles as well as some shirts, gift cards and such.

You can register for the tourney all day today and a chunk of tomorrow, but they only have a set number slots to fill, so if you're interested get to it. The tournament itself will kick off Friday at 12:30 p.m. and wrap up Saturday night.

More importantly Hideo Kojima will be around Friday at the booth from 10 a.m. to noon to autograph things. Hit up the jump for the full schedule, game setting and break-down of prizes.

ROOM LOCATION:

Metal Gear Online Tournament

Mezzanine Level Room #16A

DATES AND TIMES:

July 24, Thursday

SHOW HOURS 9:00AM - 7:00PM

All day (until full) MLG, MGO Tournament registration, at booth front desk

July 25, Friday

SHOW HOURS 9:00AM - 7:00PM

All day (until full) MLG, MGO Tournament registration, at booth front desk

• 10:00AM - 12:00PM KOJIMA, MGO Tournament Room Signing for Kojima

• 12:00PM - 12:30PM KOJIMA, Kojima intro at beginning of tournament

• 12:30PM - 6:30PM MGO Tournament play

• 12:30PM - 1:00PM Round 1 (2 matches of 8 players simultaneous)

• 1:00PM - 1:30PM Round 2 (2 matches of 8 players simultaneous)

• 1:30PM - 2:00PM Round 3 (2 matches of 8 players simultaneous)

• 2:00PM - 2:30PM Round 4 (2 matches of 8 players simultaneous)

• 2:30PM - 3:00PM Round 5 (2 matches of 8 players simultaneous)

• 3:00PM - 3:30PM Round 6 (2 matches of 8 players simultaneous)

• 3:30PM - 4:00PM Round 7 (2 matches of 8 players simultaneous)

• 4:00PM - 4:30PM Round 8 (2 matches of 8 players simultaneous)

• 4:30PM - 5:00PM Round 9 (2 matches of 8 players simultaneous)

• 5:00PM - 5:30PM Round 10 (2 matches of 8 players simultaneous)

• 5:30PM - 6:00PM Round 11 (2 matches of 8 players simultaneous)

• 6:00PM - 6:30PM Round 12 (2 matches of 8 players simultaneous)

July 26, Saturday

SHOW HOURS 9:00AM - 7:00PM

All day (until full) MLG, MGO Tournament registration, at booth front desk

• 10:00AM - 6:30PM MGO Tournament play

• 10:00AM - 10:30AM Round 13 (2 matches of 8 players simultaneous)

• 10:30AM - 11:00AM Round 14 (2 matches of 8 players simultaneous)

• 11:00AM - 11:30AM Round 15 (2 matches of 8 players simultaneous)

• 11:30AM - 12:00PM Round 16 (2 matches of 8 players simultaneous)

• 12:30PM - 1:00PM Round 17 (2 matches of 8 players simultaneous)

• 1:00PM - 1:30PM Round 18 (2 matches of 8 players simultaneous)

• 1:30PM - 2:00PM Round 19 (2 matches of 8 players simultaneous)

• 2:00PM - 2:30PM Round 20 (2 matches of 8 players simultaneous)

• 2:30PM - 3:00PM Round 21 (2 matches of 8 players simultaneous)

• 3:00PM - 3:30PM Round 22 (2 matches of 8 players simultaneous)

• 3:30PM - 4:00PM Round 23 (2 matches of 8 players simultaneous)

• 4:00PM - 4:30PM Round 24 (2 matches of 8 players simultaneous)

• 4:30PM - 5:00PM Round 25 (2 matches of 8 players simultaneous)

• 5:00PM - 6:00PM Finals setup

• 6:00PM - 7:00PM Finals (8 players, 1 round of FFA deathmatch, up to 3 round of team [4 ea] )

July 27, Sunday

SHOW HOURS 8:45AM - 5:00PM

MGO GAME SETTINGS:

ROUND SETTINGS:

Rule type: Deathmatch

Map: Midtown Maelstrom

Round Time: 20mins

Max Number of Characters: 8

Rounds: 1

DP Enabled: No

Skills allowed: No

User characters allowed: No

FINALS SETTINGS:

Rule type: Deathmatch

Map: Midtown Maelstrom

Round Time: 20mins

Max Number of Characters: 8

Rounds: 1

DP Enabled: No

Skills allowed: No

User characters allowed: No

FINALS TEAM EXHIBITION SETTINGS:

Rule type: Team Deathmatch

Map: Ambush Alley

Round Time: 15mins

Tickets: 99

Max Number of Characters: 8 (4v4)

Rounds: 3 (best 2 of)

DP Enabled: No

Skills allowed: No

User characters allowed: No

PRIZE PACKAGES:

Finals Winners:

1st place:

• Metal Gear Solid 4 Limited Edition PS3 hardware bundle

• Special Metal Gear® Online Poster

• $1000

2nd Place

• Limited Edition Metal Gear Solid 4 game

• Special Metal Gear® Online Poster

• $500

3rd Place

• Limited Edition Metal Gear Solid 4 game

• Special Metal Gear® Online Poster

• $250

Team Exhibition winners

• Special Metal Gear Online poster

All finalists

• Metal Gear Solid 4 Strategy Guide

• Metal Gear Solid 4 T-Shirt

• Metal Gear Solid 4 Dog Tags

Round Winners

• 2 winners each round - $50 gift card

• Metal Gear Solid 4 Dog Tags