Metal Gear Solid 4 Tops Software Sales For June

See, not only is this E3 week, it's NPD sales figures week as well. Double your pleasure. Software sales first, and despite the continued appeal of Nintendo stalwarts like Wii Play and Wii Fit, two new games take up the top two spots for June. At #1 is, unsurprisingly, Metal Gear Solid 4, with Guitar Hero: On Tour sadly/somehow managing to come in second.

As for the rest, we have a tie! Well, an approximate tie. Yes, Ninja Gaiden II and Wii Fit managed to both approximately sell 372,200 copies each, with the NPD group forgoing a coin-toss or arm wrestle as a decider and just letting them share 3rd place. EA will no doubt be thrilled that Battlefield Bad Company managed to move 346,800 units, while those making it to the bottom three spots on the top ten can't miss a Lego Indy three-peat.

1. Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots (PS3) 774,600

2. Guitar Hero On Tour (DS) 422,300

3. Ninja Gaiden II (360) 372,700

3. Wii Fit (Wii) 372,700

5. Wii Play (Wii) 359,100

6. Battlefield Bad Company (360) 346,800

7. Mario Kart Wii (Wii) 322,400

8. LEGO Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures (Wii) 294,500

9. LEGO Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures (DS) 267,800

10. LEGO Indiana Jones: The Original Adventure (PS2) 260,300

Oh, and just a quick note re the MGS4 figure: those are for individual software sales only, not those included in the various bundle deals.