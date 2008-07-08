Graham Cornell, Creative Director over at multimedia studio TheDuoGroup, directed us to this amazing animated Metal Gear Solid short his company created. Did you ever stop to think about how the enemies that Big Boss and Solid Snake see their nemesis? Cold Blooded explores this in the form of a brief encounter in 1972 that Captain Mikhail Tarasov calls "The Margov Incident". The short is just so beautifully done, and at the end I felt an odd sort of pride at being briefly in control of such an absolute bad-arse. Very, very nice work Graham.
Metal Gear Solid: Cold Blooded
