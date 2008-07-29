Metal Gear Solid? In *My* Soulcalibur IV?

With character creation tools in our current-gen games comes some serious character creation; most of it character re-creation. To wit, Kotaku reader CB has gone ahead and created both Raiden and Solid Snake, Metal Gear Solid 2 style, to tell a tale of souls and swords eternally retold. Or something. Read this post with Soulcalibur announcer guy voice and it might make more sense.
More pics of the sneaking souls in our gallery below. We await the flood of user creations when the game officially streets in North America this week.
