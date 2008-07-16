Metallica Album DLC Also For Guitar Hero World Tour

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Yesterday, we learned that Metallica's upcoming album Death Magnetic would be made available as Guitar Hero III DLC the same day it went on sale in stores. As for Guitar Hero World Tour, well, that was all a little vague. It's a lot less vague today, with Activision confirming that the entire album will also be offered as DLC for Guitar World Tour, with the full-instrument support that implies, meaning your inner Kirk can finally be bossed around by your inner Lars while your inner James drinks himself to death.

