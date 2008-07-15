Metallica DLC Is Entire Metallica Album

Red Octane's Kai Huang said during today's Microsoft address that there'd be some Metallica DLC coming for Guitar Hero, to coincide with their latest album, Death Magnetic. Well, it's not coinciding with it as much as it is the album, with a note on Metallica's homepage informing fans that, on the same day the album's released in stores, you'll be able to download all of its songs in Guitar Hero III. They also say there'll be Death Magnetic content for Guitar Hero World Tour as well, but info on that isn't quite as specific.

