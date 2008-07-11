Metroid Prime Phazon Suit Statue

First 4 Figures have done very good things with the Metroid licence, from the classic Varia Suit to the sexy Zero Suit Samus, but their latest creation leaves their previous efforts in the dark. Phazon Suit Samus. Being infected with a glowing mutagen has never looked so good!
The statue is crafted entirely in transparent resin, with over 25 LED lights incorporated to give it the unhealthy Phazon glow, and the who thing is mounted on a mirror base that ties the whole effect together. Standing at 11 inches tall, Phazon Suit Samus is very pretty, but also pretty rare at only 1,500 pieces worldwide, and pretty expensive at $US 224.99. If you've got the funs and are so inclined, hit up the order page immediately to make sure you get yours when they are released in early 2009. Hit the jump for two more pictures of this spectacular piece.
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Metroid Prime Phazon Suit Next in First 4 Figures Metroid Line!
With the unique colour scheme of black helmet and red visor, the Phazon Suit is awarded after defeating the Omega Pirate. Both Samus' suit and gun are infected with pure Phazon. This gives the Phazon Suit an ability to protect Samus from the deadly effects of the deadly blue substance and shoot the Phazon Beam when standing in pools of Phazon. Just when Metroid Prime is defeated, the Phazon Suit is stolen and used to create one of Samus' greatest enemies, Dark Samus!
First 4 Figures is extremely proud to present the ultimate version of the Samus Aran's Phazon Suit. First 4 Figures has used the official game files in order to create an extremely accurate recreation of the Phazon suit, with pose inspiration taken from official Metroid artwork.
Looks incredibly on its own and really completes a display when put together with the Varia suit and Gravity suit statues.
We completely reengineered the original Varia suit model to make the Phazon suit by casting it entirely in transparent resin, adding over 25 LED lights through the suit and finished it off by adding a mirror base which really shows off the lights. When the lights are turned off, an internal IC chip allows for the lights to fade out slowly. The statue is hand finished and hand painted with metallic paints to give an authentic representation of the suits. Comes packed in a foam interior full coloured box with a card of authenticity.
The Phazon Suit is highly limited at just 1500 pieces worldwide.
Height: 11 inches across base
SRP: $224.99
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink