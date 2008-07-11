Metroid Prime Phazon Suit Statue

First 4 Figures have done very good things with the Metroid licence, from the classic Varia Suit to the sexy Zero Suit Samus, but their latest creation leaves their previous efforts in the dark. Phazon Suit Samus. Being infected with a glowing mutagen has never looked so good!

The statue is crafted entirely in transparent resin, with over 25 LED lights incorporated to give it the unhealthy Phazon glow, and the who thing is mounted on a mirror base that ties the whole effect together. Standing at 11 inches tall, Phazon Suit Samus is very pretty, but also pretty rare at only 1,500 pieces worldwide, and pretty expensive at $US 224.99. If you've got the funs and are so inclined, hit up the order page immediately to make sure you get yours when they are released in early 2009. Hit the jump for two more pictures of this spectacular piece.