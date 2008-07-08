The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

MGS4 Limited Edition On Sale At GAME

game_mgs4.jpgIf you missed out on the limited edition of Metal Gear Solid 4 thanks to EB Games' silly exclusive, GAME appears to have packs for sale. Well, that's what its website says in any case.

Too good to be true? It's not, as long as you're comfortable unloading $169.95 from your purse/wallet/man servant. I can't imagine this will stay available for long, so if you're super-keen, you better be super-quick.

Update: Well, that went faster than I expected; the product has disappeared from GAME's website!

Metal Gear Solid 4 Limited Edition [GAME]

Comments

  • NegativeZero @NegativeZero

    $170?! Are the discs pressed from pure platinum or something?

    0
  • taeryn @James

    The link is now broken, and redirects to the GAME homepage. Actual product has also been removed, so I guess that's it.
    Hope everyone that wanted it, got it. ;)

    0
  • ItAint Guest

    Doesnt say anything at any of the links you provided or when you search, spamming sites, tisk tisk.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles