MGS4 Limited Edition On Sale At GAME

If you missed out on the limited edition of Metal Gear Solid 4 thanks to EB Games' silly exclusive, GAME appears to have packs for sale. Well, that's what its website says in any case.

Too good to be true? It's not, as long as you're comfortable unloading $169.95 from your purse/wallet/man servant. I can't imagine this will stay available for long, so if you're super-keen, you better be super-quick.

Update: Well, that went faster than I expected; the product has disappeared from GAME's website!

