MGS Technical Advisor Busted for Shipping Weapons Parts

Damn, does this count as simulating a "war economy" too? Gamepolitics picked up an item out of Tacoma, Wash. that a former technical advisor on the original Metal Gear Solid faces a federal charge of attempted parts smuggling. The parts in question are "sophisticated holographic night vision gunsights", bound for Japan.

Capt. Tomoaki Iishiba, a Japanese national who joined the U.S. Military in 1993, faces one count. He basically acquired the sights and then mailed them to others without an export licence. The sights cost more than $US 600 each.

He's scheduled to enter a guilty plea at the end of the month.

Metal Gear Solid Tech Advisor Busted By Feds for Shipping Weapons Parts [GamePolitics]