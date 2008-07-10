The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Microsoft Denies Motion Control Revealed Via Banjo Kazooie Preview

Last night, in a preview video for Rare's Banjo Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts, clip commentator Ken Lobb dropped some knowledge on controller twisting in the Xbox 360 platformer. That lead to some speculation that the Microsoft Games Studio creative director had just confirmed motion control, in a roundabout way. Not so, says Microsoft, who tells us there is no truth to the speculation. See?

"There is no truth to this speculation", reads an official statement that comments on rumour and speculation. "Ken's comment is in reference to rotating the left analogue stick while hitting the X-button to move different things in the game."

Aw, you're no fun, official statement. Why'd you have to come in to our post and spoil the speculative fun? Regardless of this denial, we're still sticking to our multiple E3 predictions based on an X-waggle reveal. Bring on the accelerometer! [Edit: I mean X-elerometer!]

