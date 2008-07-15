Microsoft Releasing LE Red, Green 360 Controllers

To celebrate, I don't know, Christmas in July, Microsoft will soon be releasing two limited edition Xbox 360 controllers. One red, the other green. No changes to your standard wireless pad other than the colour, so they're not must-buys, but different-coloured pads are always nice to have around when guests pop over and baulk at the sight of your grime-caked white controller. Green one's above, with a shot of the red control pad after the jump.