Midnight Club: Los Angeles Misses Exit, Slips To October

LA traffic can be a real bitch, so who can blame Rockstar if there two newest Midnight Club games are a little late getting there? Originally scheduled for a September 9th in North America and September 12th in Europe, Midnight Club: Los Angeles and its PSP companion Midnight Club: LA Remix are now scheduled to pull into stores on October 7th in the states, with a European release three days later.

The press release doesn't explain the reason for the delay, or for that matter even call it a delay. In happy PR land this is just a new release date, possibly even better than the last! I'm assuming it's the usual last-minute bug-stomping, extra polish sort of thing. That or they just really like October more.

Rockstar Games announces new release date for Midnight Club: Los Angeles on the Xbox 360® and PLAYSTATION®3 and Midnight Club: LA Remix for the PSP® system

Open-world street racing series debuts on October 7th and 10th in North America and Europe, respectively

NEW YORK—(BUSINESS WIRE)—Rockstar Games, a publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) today announced a new release date for the fourth installment of its critically-acclaimed and genre-defining Midnight Club franchise, Midnight Club: Los Angeles. Set for release on October 7th in North America and October 10th in Europe and developed by series creator Rockstar San Diego, Midnight Club: Los Angeles will give gamers the unprecedented freedom to race through a hyper-realistic LA.

Rockstar San Diego has created a beautiful rendition of Los Angeles to race through at break neck speeds and explore at your own pace. With no tracks and no load times, Midnight Club: Los Angeles offers the ultimate freedom to play however you choose.

Also scheduled for release simultaneously, Midnight Club: LA Remix for the PSP® system will provide another incredible portable racing experience. Developed by Rockstar London, the game will take full advantage of the hardware to deliver the unrivaled sense of speed and style that the best-selling Midnight Club series is known for.