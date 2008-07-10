Midway's E3 Lineup Is 'Powerful', Say Midway

E3's right around the corner, so it's time for publishers to man up. Puff out their chests, maybe grunt a little, size themselves up against the competition. It's been happening a bit over the past few days, and this morning, it's Midway's turn. Sadly there's no NBA Jam on the menu (at least that we know about), but they do seem awfully proud of their lineup, particularly Mortal Kombat vs DC and Wheelman. Indeed, they're calling the whole lineup "powerful". Click through to see if you agree.

CHICAGO - July 10, 2008 - Midway Games Inc. (NYSE: MWY), a leading interactive entertainment publisher and developer, today announced its product portfolio to be shown at the 2008 E3 Business & Media Summit, July 15-17 in Los Angeles. This year's lineup showcases exciting new intellectual properties such as Wheelman™ starring action film star Vin Diesel, proven brands such as Unreal Tournament 3 from world renowned developer Epic Games, highly anticipated installments of established franchises such as Mortal Kombat® vs. DC Universe, licensed by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, and entertainment for the casual gamer such as the sequel to the million unit selling Game Party™.

"Exciting new entertainment experiences such as Wheelman, proven franchises like Mortal Kombat, the next installment in the million plus selling Blitz the League® franchise and new games for the casual market make this Midway's most diverse and powerful line up yet," said Matthew Booty, interim president and CEO, Midway. "These games truly reflect our product strategy to develop top quality titles in a wide range of genres that appeal to all segments of the market."

Midway's 2008 E3 line up with expected ship dates include:

Mortal Kombat® vs. DC Universe (PLAYSTATION®3, Xbox 360®, Fall 2008) — For the first time ever Scorpion, Sub-Zero and the Mortal Kombat warriors battle with Batman, Superman and other popular DC Universe super heroes. Choose your side and challenge your opponents with a new fighting system including Freefall Kombat and Klose Kombat along with dynamic multi-tiered environments. Plus, pick your favourite character from MK or DCU and pursue a fighting adventure in the new single player mode with an intertwined storyline and two unique perspectives.

Wheelman™ (PLAYSTATION®3, Xbox 360®, PC; Fall 2008) - Combining spectacular Hollywood-style stunts with a gripping storyline, Wheelman provides an adrenaline-fuelled, cinematic thrill ride guaranteed to leave you breathless. Vin Diesel stars as an undercover agent and highly skilled driver who must infiltrate the Barcelona underworld to gather intelligence surrounding a covert heist. Posing as a driver-for-hire, he ends up caught in a crossfire of corruption and chaos while trying to stay one step ahead of local law enforcement and rival gangs.

TNA iMPACT!™ (PLAYSTATION®3, Xbox 360®, Wii, PlayStation 2; September 2008) - TNA iMPACT!™ is the exclusive Total Nonstop Action wrestling game based on the top-rated weekly television show, "TNA Impact!" Choose the wrestling style, custom move set and clothing to construct the ultimate champion. TNA drenches the player in moves and match types that allow amazing acrobatic and aerial feats along with the bone-jarring crush of hard-hitting impacts. The game also features top wrestling talent such as Kurt Angle™, Jeff Jarrett™, Rhino™, Samoa Joe™, AJ Styles™, Sting™, Christian Cage™, Abyss™ and more to deliver all of the excitement and action of the television show!

Blitz the League® II (PLAYSTATION®3, Xbox 360®; Fall 2008) - As the sequel to the more than one million unit selling and award-winning football experience, BLITZ: THE LEAGUE II, continues the franchise legacy as the ultimate alternative to the watered-down, licensed competition. In addition to an all-new story mode penned by Peter Egan (ESPN's Playmakers), BLITZ: THE LEAGUE II features include: Precision-Aim Tackles, player-controlled touchdown celebrations, an enhanced on-the-field Clash Mode, online multiplayer capabilities, expanded rosters with all-new personalities, and the return of a cornerstone of the Blitz franchise...Late Hits! Football legend Lawrence Taylor returns as the game's cover-athlete and star linebacker for the New York Nightmare, Quentin Sands, along with a star-studded supporting cast.

This is Vegas™ (PLAYSTATION®3, Xbox 360®, 2009) — When a ruthless businessman begins turning Vegas into a family-friendly tourist trap, you must start your own powerful empire and resurrect the famous adult playground. Party hard at the hottest clubs to make VIP connections. Grow your bankroll by hitting high stakes tables. Race the fastest cars on the underground circuit to raise your reputation. Fight off enemies with fists and firearms to prove your strength. Where you go and what you do is your call. Whether counting cards, seducing dangerous women, cruising the strip or starting bar brawls, there's lots of excitement on the way to the top.

Unreal Tournament 3 — (Xbox 360®; July 2008) - Unreal Tournament 3, the world's premier PC first-person shooter makes its debut on the Xbox 360®. Unreal Tournament 3 unleashes the full power of Unreal® Engine 3, taking graphics, gameplay, and challenge to a whole new level. Players engage in intense battles with other human players online, or against Unreal artificial intelligence that sets the industry standard. With the most powerful futuristic weapons and vehicles available, this is FPS action at its best!

Game Party™ 2 (Wii, November 2008) — With 11 games in all, Game Party 2 for the Nintendo Wii includes fun to play games that will provide hours of enjoyment with friends and family. Game Party 2 features new games like Bean Bag Toss, Horseshoes, Lawn Darts, Puck Bowling and more. Each game, including classics like Skill Ball, Darts and Hoop Shoot has exciting new features like four player mode, customizable characters and tournament play, making Game Party 2 the ultimate party game for all ages and skill levels.

Touchmaster® 2 (Nintendo DS, September 2008) — TouchMaster 2 returns with a collection of 20 new exciting card, action, strategy and puzzle games with some of your favourite classic games from back in the day. For the gamer and non-gamer alike, TouchMaster 2 offers pick up and play, addictively fun, mini-games that everyone will enjoy. Kill some time by playing a quick round to beat your high-score or find some real competition against other players. TouchMaster 2, the personal arcade that fits snug in the palm of your hands.

Mechanic Master™ (Nintendo DS, September 2008) — With over 100 levels! Mechanic Master uses the stylus as a weapon to rid the Earth of alien invaders that have scattered across the planet. Become the ultimate Master of Mechanics by creating crazy contraptions to free humans, keep the mechanics in motion and defeat those pesky foes. Test your skills. Creative-thinking is key to clearing the level.

MidwayArcade.com (Online, Available Now) — Fans of Midway's classic arcade and Touchmaster casual games will now be able to download their all-time favourites and play them on their PC. More than 25 classic titles, such as Defender, Joust, Spy Hunter, Root Beer Tapper and Mahki, are now available at www.midwayarcade.com, starting for as little as 3 games for US $5. Compete for bragging rights against players from around the world and battle for the high score in each game