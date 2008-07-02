Guess that Minority Report reference cut a little closer to the bone than we thought! After we posted on the rumour of a new, alternative user interface for the Xbox 360, we've since heard from sources a little closer to the matter that the GUI (graphical user interface) parts are around "95% correct". They tell us that design agency Schematic are working on the project, which is interesting when you consider two things. One, Schematic have worked on gaming interfaces before, most notably on recent EA Sports titles. Two, the Chief Creative Officer of Schematic is a Mr. Dale Herigstad. Movie and design nerds will know Herigstad as one of the the guys who designed the motion-controlled interfaces featured throughout Minority Report. If true, that's equal parts promising and awesome.
Minority Report Designer Behind New, Motion-Controlled 360 GUI?
Comments
We can only hope that they're taking on some ideas from Johnny Lee for this, he's already developed a system than would be perfect for this by modifying a wii remote.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0awjPUkBXOU