Miyamoto: 'We're Making Pikmin'

At tonight's E3 2008 Nintendo Developer Roundtable, Shigeru Miyamoto quickly and casually confirmed that a new Pikmin title is under development. His words? "We're making Pikmin". The long version of that answer, when asked if the team was planning on revisiting that particular franchise was far more verbose.

"We continue investigating all types of games", Miyamoto said. "When it's time to announce such a title, I'll announce it". Then he did. "We're making Pikmin".

Again, that's "We're making Pikmin".