MK vs DCU E3 Trailer: Cool Gameplay, No New Characters



OK, so my big question after watching this — Flash pummeling Scorpion as they both plummet into hell, is that a fatality/quicktime event, or something I can get in on? Because of all the fighting, that looked the best. Also how exactly do I get Catwoman to do that thing where she wraps her legs around me, but then stops without tearing my face off?

If you're only watching to see what new DCU characters are in this, I'll save you the trouble: nobody you haven't seen yet. Supes, Bats, Flash and Catwoman vs. MK's all-stars. But it's a fine edit and some nice eye candy to start the weekend.

