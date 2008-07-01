Monday Wii Update: Magnetica And Fatal Fury 2

Today's weekly Wii update brings us one from column A, one from column B, and a side of downloadable content for Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: My Life As A King. What downloadable content? Well the press release doesn't say, and my Wii is erroring out connecting to the network, so find out for yourselves! It'll be a grand adventure!

On the WiiWare side we have Magnetica (1,000 points), the DS marbles-in-a-track puzzler redone for the console crowd. It includes 4-player multiplayer and the ability to have your very own Mii launching the marbles. Joy!

This week the Virtual Console library gets padding with Fatal Fury 2 for the NEOGEO (900 points), which introduced five new fighters to the series (including Chesty Mai) and featured the ability to smack your opponent back to another line.

A nice pair, but I got my fill of Magnetica on the DS and Mark of the Wolves ruined me for older Fatal Fury titles forever, so my limited Wii storage space is safe for another week.