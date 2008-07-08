Monday Wii Update: Monster Kings And SPOGS

Another Monday is upon us, and Nintendo is here to brighten our morning with the latest releases for WiiWare and the Virtual Console. Take a seat and place your napkin in your lap as Nintendo lifts the lid on their silver serving tray, revealing...
SPOGS Racing for WiiWare (1,000 points) is an arcade racer featuring what looks like Pogs stuffed into tires. Hmm. The rubber-encased cardboard circles take on other rubber-encased cardboard in a contest of driving superiority, using power ups that I am sure make as much sense as the game concept itself.
Meanwhile, in the past, the Virtual Console gets King of the Monsters for the NEOGEO (900 Points), the classic monster brawler that lets you pit not-really Godzilla against kinda-Megalon against each other in a battle royale to end...Japan, really.
Judging by that SPOGS screen, I'd say the VC is the clear winner this week, unless you're a giant fan of Pogs, in which case you are viewing this through a temporal portal from the 90's.
This week's additions to the Wii™ Shop Channel are bigger, stronger and faster. It's all about excess with these electrifying titles. A new WiiWare™ offering puts you behind the wheel of a high-octane racer with no regard for speed limits. A classic Virtual Console™ game transforms you into a larger-than-life beast with a massive appetite for mayhem. Whichever you choose, there will be no skimping on the action.
Nintendo adds new and classic games to the Wii Shop Channel at 9 a.m. Pacific time every Monday. Wii owners with a high-speed Internet connection can redeem Wii Points™ to download the games. Wii Points can be purchased in the Wii Shop Channel or at retail outlets. This week's new games are:
WiiWare
SPOGS Racing™ (D2C Games™, 1-2 players, Rated E for Everyone—Mild Cartoon Violence, 1,000 Wii Points): Coming at you full throttle is SPOGS Racing, an all-new racer from D2C Games featuring classic arcade racing, pick-up-and-play controls, all-new racing vehicles and Crash N' Grab™ instant upgrades. Jump in, gear up and modify your ride on the fly as you compete head-to-head for a totally outrageous arcade racing experience on your Wii console. Whether you're a casual gamer or hardcore racer, SPOGS Racing features fun for all and is a must-have download for your WiiWare digital game library.
Virtual Console
KING OF THE MONSTERS (NEOGEO, 1-2 players, Rated E10+ for Everyone 10 and Older—Fantasy Violence, 900 Wii Points): Released by SNK in 1991, KING OF THE MONSTERS is an action/fighting game that features city-destroying battles between huge monsters. Choose one of six monsters and travel around Japan, stopping to fight in various famous cities with the aim of becoming the ultimate winner. In addition to punches, kicks and other regular moves, each character has the ability to use more devastating maneuvers, like throwing flames and shooting laser beams, to defeat opponents. Wrestling elements are also incorporated, as you must completely exhaust your opponent and get a three-count to pin him and be victorious. Along with the player-versus-computer game, multiplayer options allow you and a friend to enjoy one-on-one matches and two-on-two tag-team matches against the computer. Take on the challenge and claim the title of King of the Monsters.
