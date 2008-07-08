Monday Wii Update: Monster Kings And SPOGS

Another Monday is upon us, and Nintendo is here to brighten our morning with the latest releases for WiiWare and the Virtual Console. Take a seat and place your napkin in your lap as Nintendo lifts the lid on their silver serving tray, revealing...

SPOGS Racing for WiiWare (1,000 points) is an arcade racer featuring what looks like Pogs stuffed into tires. Hmm. The rubber-encased cardboard circles take on other rubber-encased cardboard in a contest of driving superiority, using power ups that I am sure make as much sense as the game concept itself.

Meanwhile, in the past, the Virtual Console gets King of the Monsters for the NEOGEO (900 Points), the classic monster brawler that lets you pit not-really Godzilla against kinda-Megalon against each other in a battle royale to end...Japan, really.

Judging by that SPOGS screen, I'd say the VC is the clear winner this week, unless you're a giant fan of Pogs, in which case you are viewing this through a temporal portal from the 90's.