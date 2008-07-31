The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Monster Hunter Freedom 2G Boosts Capcom

Thanks largely to strong sales of Monster Hunter Freedom 2G on the PSP, Capcom said it had its best fiscal first quarter since it began reporting quarterly.

Monster Hunter Freedom 2G sales have been "skyrocketing", according to Capcom, since its March 27, 2008 release. The company also said the game broke Japanese PSP sales records, with 2 million units sold.

On the downside, the company's arcade business is struggling, though the impact to Capcom is mitigated by its home software performance.

As we reported last night, the company saw 16,352 million yen ($US 153.2 million) in net sales for its fiscal first quarter, an increase of 14.5 percent over the same period last year. The company's overall revenues took a 43.5 percent jump to 2,978 yen ($US 27.6 million), and profits were up 60.1% to 4,024 million yen ($US 37.2 million).

Comments

  • Eric Schnaars Guest

    this game needs to be released in the United States. I know of at least (no joke) 20 people in a 10 mile radius that would by it. Seriously. and Tri- for the Wii? way to **** us over, Capcom.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles