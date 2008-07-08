'More' Dragon Age Revealed This Wednesday

You have plenty of time between now and the proposed release date of BioWare's role-playing game Dragon Age to stoke your enthusiasm. What might help are promised new details on the PC-bound RPG, which the official Dragon Age site says is due on July 9. That's just a mere two days from now. Normally, we'd expect to see a Flash-driven countdown clock to ratchet up the anticipation, but sadly we don't get one.

Hopefully, we'll get to play it at E3. Talons crossed!

