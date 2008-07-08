'More' Dragon Age Revealed This Wednesday

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

You have plenty of time between now and the proposed release date of BioWare's role-playing game Dragon Age to stoke your enthusiasm. What might help are promised new details on the PC-bound RPG, which the official Dragon Age site says is due on July 9. That's just a mere two days from now. Normally, we'd expect to see a Flash-driven countdown clock to ratchet up the anticipation, but sadly we don't get one.

Hopefully, we'll get to play it at E3. Talons crossed!

Dragon Age [BioWare - thanks, Mystery Tipster!]

