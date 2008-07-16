The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

More DS Strumming - Guitar Hero On Tour Decades

In case you didn't get enough of looking completely ridiculous while strumming your Nintendo DS while it plays music, Nintendo has revealed the next version of Guitar Hero: On Tour, Guitar Hero: On Tour Decades. Details were slim on the new title...basically it was Nintendo letting us know that it was on its way ...but they did reveal that the game will feature song sharing between Nintendo DS handelds, which would mean one copy of the game has the potential to have a song the other doesn't? Could there be DS downloadable tracks in the near future? The mind boggles!

Comments

  • purplesfinx @PurpleSfinx

    I think the sharing idea is that now that people have the guitar grip, we can just buy one cart and share with our friends.

    Never expected that. Good move, Activision.

    0

